India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms large as IND seek to confirm semi-final berth
India and Australia gear up for a high-stakes T20 World Cup clash. Australia needs a win to stay in the tournament after losing to Afghanistan. India is in a better position but aims to break Australia's recent dominance in ICC finals
Rohit Sharma-led India will take on arch-rivals Australia in their third Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup. The clash has taken on added significance following Australia's defeat to Afghanistan in their last match, meaning that a loss to India on Monday will most likely see the Kangaroos go out of the competition.