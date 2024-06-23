Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to face their toughest rivals, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia, in the final Super Eight clash in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia on June 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the tournament India have been unbeaten and are currently leading the point table in Super Eight stage. They have a good chance to qualify for the semis unless they are defeated by a big margin.

For Australia, winning the match is not only crucial to proceed in the semis, but if they don't win with a better run rate and Afghanistan beat Bangladesh with good amount of runs, the latter would qualify.

What if India vs Australia is a washout? Everything depends on the weather conditions. If the match is a washout, both teams will get one point each. In that case, India will sail to the semis, and Australia will have to pack their bags, as either Bangladesh or Afghanistan will qualify based on who wins on 25 June.

What weather says? According to Accuweather.com, there is a 70 per cent chance that it will rain, with a forecast of three hours of rain. There is also a 42 per cent forecast for thunderstorms, while the cloud cover is expected to be 74 per cent. The wind gusts are expected to be 46km/hr, while the wind speed is predicted at 26 km/hr. The channel forecasts 3.5 mm of rain.

What stats says: India have four points and a net run run rate of +2.425, Australia have 2 points and a NRR of +0.223 after they suffered a stunning defeat to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan and lost by 21 runs in Sunday morning.

With in-form players like Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, India have a better edge over Australia.

However, Glenn Maxwell's form has returned and this may be a dangerous sign for India. Also, Pat Cummins would be another interesting playing to watch out for.

