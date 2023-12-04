India vs Australia T20I: Matthew Wade struggles to accept defeat amid umpiring mistake, says ‘would have been nice to..’
India vs Australia, 5th T20: Some questions are also raised on the umpiring decision in India vs Australia 5th match especially during Arshdeep Singh's final over
India vs Australia, 5th T20: Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a thrilling final over and defended 9 runs as India snatched a certain win from Australia by 6 runs. With the win in the 5th T20, India displayed dominance as they won the series comprehensively 4-1. Australian skipper Matthew Wade was not happy with the results and said it was hard for him to wrap his head around the defeat. Some questions are also raised on the umpiring decision in India vs Australia 5th match especially during Arshdeep Singh's final over.