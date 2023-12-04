India vs Australia, 5th T20: Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a thrilling final over and defended 9 runs as India snatched a certain win from Australia by 6 runs. With the win in the 5th T20, India displayed dominance as they won the series comprehensively 4-1. Australian skipper Matthew Wade was not happy with the results and said it was hard for him to wrap his head around the defeat. Some questions are also raised on the umpiring decision in India vs Australia 5th match especially during Arshdeep Singh's final over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Australia Highlights, 5th T20 "It's hard to wrap my head around at the moment after not being able to get us home," Wade said of the loss. “I thought we bowled relatively well. We kept them to a total that probably should have been chased at this ground. It’s pretty disappointing. It would have been nice to get the result tonight. I think 3-2 would have been a reflection of where the series was at."

Australian skipper is right when he says that his team bowled well. Team India's batting order collapsed against the fiery pace of Australia. The light rains changed the pitch conditions and the ball was not coming properly on the bat. Apart from Shreyas Iyer (53) and Axar Patel (31), no batter could do much significant on the pitch of Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Team India did well in the bowling with spinner Ravi Bishnoi 2/29 and pacer Mukesh Kumar 3/32 displaying their magic against the deep Australian batting lineup. It eventually came down to the last over when 10 runs were required and Matthew Wade was on strike.

Thrilling final over Skipper Suryakumar Yadav introduced pacer Arshdeep Singh for the final over and the first ball of the final over was subject to intense discussions. Arshdeep Singh started with a bouncer and the ball sailed over Wade's head, but the umpire didn't give it wide. Matthew Wade expressed shock over the decision and was clearly not happy about it.

The Australian skipper then tried a big shot on the 2nd ball, but it landed straight in the hands of Shreyas Iyer. Arshdeep Singh managed the rest of the over well and India won by close margin of 6 runs. Matthew Wade said that Australia is looking forward to the T20 World Cup in June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There's always a temptation [to move up the order]; it was spoken about but looking forward to the World Cup. My job is to get us home in situations like tonight. It would've been nice to get the result, but we learn and I thought Ben McDermott bounced back, Behrendorff, Dwarshuis, and Sangha made an impact in tough conditions," added Wade.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.