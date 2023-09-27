Indian cricket squad is in splendid form as they gear up for ICC World Cup 2023. The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be held on September 27 in Rajkot.

The Indian cricket squad is currently in splendid form as they gear up for the ICC World Cup 2023. Exceptional performances have been exhibited by all the players, setting a promising tone for the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most noteworthy aspect of India's current form is the impressive condition of both their batting and bowling units. This was exemplified in the second One Day International (ODI) against Australia, where India's collective prowess shone brightly.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score Updates In a rain-interrupted contest, the Indian team, despite the absence of prominent figures like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the starting lineup, orchestrated a resounding victory over Australia, prevailing by a substantial margin of 99 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shreyas Iyer's exceptional performance, characterized by a superb century, scoring 105 runs in 90 balls, earned him the prestigious Player of the Match award.

The Indian team on September 27 will lack the presence of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav have joined the team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023: Is ‘Mauka Mauka’ making a return, Ravindra Jadeja seen shooting ad ahead of Ind Vs Pak match Australia should be back with their usual lineup, led by the return of Pat Cummins as the skipper as Steve Smith led the team in the previous match. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are also expected to feature in the upcoming match.

Ind vs Aus third ODI today: When, where and how to watch The India vs Australia third ODI will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. With the coin toss scheduled for 1 PM, the Wednesday clash is set to start at 01:30 PM.

The match is set to be broadcast live on Sports 18 networks, specifically Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD. Regional language options are available, with Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada) and Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi) offering coverage. Cricket enthusiasts can also catch the action online via the JioCinema app and website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

