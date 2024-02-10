India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Where to watch, live streaming and more

Skipper Uday Saharan-led Indian cricket team is aiming to make history and lift the sixth U19 World Cup title on Sunday, when they take on Australia in the final of the 2024 Under-19 World Cup at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in South Africa's Benoni.

India, who are defending champions, have won the title the most number of times, triumphing in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022.

Looking at the tournament, both the finalists have arrived at this stage unbeaten. However, Australia were held to a no-result against the West Indies in the Super-6 stage, while has won all its matches.

In the Group stage, India defeated Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA. While in the Super Sixes, India defeated New Zealand by 214 runs and Nepal by 132 runs. They remained unbeaten in the Semi-Final when they beat South Africa by two wickets.

On the contrary, Australia defeated Namibia, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the Group stage. In the Super Sixes, Australia dismantled England by 110 runs (DLS method) and had a no-result match against West Indies due to rain. They managed to beat Pakistan in the Semi-Final.

India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Squads

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

Australia: Hugh Weibgen (captain), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Ollie Peake.

India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Venue

The 2024 U19 World Cup final between India and Australia will take place at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni.

India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Date and Time

The 2024 U19 World Cup final between India and Australia will take place on Sunday, February 11 from 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Where to watch and live streaming

The 2024 U19 World Cup final between India and Australia will be telecasted live on Star Sports network and will also be available for live streaming on Hotstar.

