India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Where to watch, live streaming and more
India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Looking at the tournament, both the finalists have arrived at this stage unbeaten. However, Australia were held to a no-result against the West Indies in the Super-6 stage, while has won all its matches.
Skipper Uday Saharan-led Indian cricket team is aiming to make history and lift the sixth U19 World Cup title on Sunday, when they take on Australia in the final of the 2024 Under-19 World Cup at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in South Africa's Benoni.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message