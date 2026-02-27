India vs Australia Women: Pratika Rawal gets run-out after mix-up with Harmanpreet Kaur | Watch

Pratika Rawal was going strong in the 2nd ODI against Australia in Hobart. Playing only her 2nd match after returning from a serious ankle injury during the World Cup, the Indian opener scored a fighting 52 runs from 81 balls.

This was her first half-century since missing the 2025 World Cup knockout matches due to a fractured ankle. With this knock, Rawal has now scored 10 fifty-plus scores in just 25 international innings. This maintains an impressive average of around 48.

During this tour, Rawal also became the joint-fastest woman to reach 1,000 ODI runs. She achieved the milestone in just 23 innings.

As she helped steady the Indian innings, he became the victim of a terrible mix-up with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The controversial run-out has led to heavy discussion on social media.

“Team India and run outs, a never-ending love story,” an Indian cricket fan sarcastically reacted.

Contradicting opinions surfaced as one social media user wrote: “Harman forgot the basics of cricket. It's the striker’s call. She is at the danger end. Why was Harman looking back??”

“That was not a run in any universe,” commented another.

“The batter on strike always makes the call. The non-striker was caught ball-watching. To be fair, that was a tight call,” came from another.

The interest in ‘Pratika Rawa’ on Google India went up from 23 February to 24 February:

India vs Australia The India vs Australia match is underway at the Ninja Stadium on the eastern shore of Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. India won the toss and decided to bat first.

India crossed the 200-mark in 44 overs but lost 6 wickets in the 2nd ODI against Australia. India lost wickets at regular intervals, which slowed their progress in the middle overs.

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal gave a steady start, but India slipped from 78/1 to 100/3. Jemimah Rodrigues (11) could not convert her start into big scores. Deepti Sharma (1) and Amanjot Kaur (13) also fell after brief stays at the crease.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is trying to hold the innings together with a patient knock. She remains unbeaten on 45 off 60 balls. Kashvee Gautam is supporting her with 17 not out.