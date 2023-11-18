The routine pre-winter weather conditions are expected to prevail in Ahmedabad on November 19, when India will face Australia in the high-stake final of the ICC One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023 , at the city's Narendra Modi stadium.

The temperature is expected to peak to 32 degrees Celsius at about 2 pm, when the day-night match is scheduled to start, as per the forecast shared on weather.com.

The mercury would subsequently keep dipping, and hover at around 30 degrees Celsius at around 6 pm, when the first inning is expected to get over. Post sunset, the temperature will dip further and is expected to reach 25 degrees Celsius by 9 pm.

The skies would mostly be sunny, without any cloud cover, according to the forecast. There are no chances of rainfall, but the humidity is expected at 45 percent at an average.

The wind speed would range in between 5-11 kmph, mostly in south and southwest direction. The possibility of dew factor coming into play in the match's second half cannot be ruled out.

Based on the weather forecast, the match is likely to take place without any disruption.

Notably, weather remains a crucial factor in cricket, as conditions such as humidity, wind, dryness and precipitation may impact the game's outcome and could assist a team against another.

Ahmedabad, similar to most Indian cities, rarely witnesses an unusual turn in weather. However, one cannot forget the unseasonal rains that disrupted the final of this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and eventually led to the game to played on the reserve day.

While there is no rain forecast for tomorrow, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day on November 20, in case the match could not be completed on November 19.

