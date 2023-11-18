India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final: What's the weather forecast in Ahmedabad for tomorrow?
The skies would mostly be sunny, without any cloud cover, according to the forecast. The wind speed would range in between 5-11 kmph, mostly in south and southwest direction.
The routine pre-winter weather conditions are expected to prevail in Ahmedabad on November 19, when India will face Australia in the high-stake final of the ICC One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023, at the city's Narendra Modi stadium.
