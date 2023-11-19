After a spree of 300-plus scores throughout the ICC ODI 2023 World Cup, the Indian team has been bowled out at 240 in the high-stake final of the tournament, played against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dry pitch seemed to be assisting the bowlers, as the Aussie attack choked the flow of runs after the first powerplay. Barring skipper Rohit Sharma – who played a fiery 31-ball 47 runs knock – none of the Indian batters was able to dominate the bowling side.

Virat Kohli's 54 (63) and KL Rahul's 66 (107) allowed India to cruise towards 240. The team was bowled out on the last ball of the 50th over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will India be able to defend 241-run target? Analysts claim that the game is still open, particularly with the kind of form which Indian bowlers have shown in the tournament so far. All eyes are set on Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj – the Indian speed trio which have decimated an array of batting line-ups in the tournament so far.

With Australian pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins getting ample amount of reverse swing, speculations are rife that the conditions would suit their Indian counterparts as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the left-armer Starc was the pick among the Australian bowlers, ending with figures of 3/55, followed by skipper Cummins picking 2/34 and Hazlewood 2/60.

However, experts have a word of caution due to the dew factor. While the pitch is dry and assisting the pacers, the onset of dew could nearly eliminate the scope of reverse swing, they underlined. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma would also be relying on his spinners to restrict the flow of runs and pick crucial wickets. Kuldeep Yadav, the in-form chinaman, proved to be lethal against Pakistan in the match played on the same ground on October 14.

Ravindra Jadeja, the left-arm off-spinner who has won a number of games for India on the ground, could also prove to the be X-factor of the Indian bowling attack, analysts said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Australia's Adam Zampa could pick only 1 wicket while conceding 44 runs, the amount of turn he received showed that the pitch has patches that will help spinners, experts said.

Notably, India has defended a low total in the tournament, during the league-stage match against England. The team was able to set up a target of only 230 runs in the match played in Lucknow on October 29. However, Shami picked up 4/22 as the English side was bundled up for 129.

