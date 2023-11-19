India vs Australia, World Cup final: Disney+ Hotstar sets new live viewership record
The numbers surpassed the previous record high concurrent viewership of 5.3 crore, recorded in the semifinal of the tournament played between India and New Zealand on November 15.
Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar registered a record high concurrent viewership of 5.8 crore viewers during the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, played between India and Australia on November 19.
