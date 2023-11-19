BREAKING NEWS
India vs Australia: Man calling for 'free Palestine' invades Narendra Modi stadium, briefly halts World Cup final
- Pitch invader with a Palestinian flag and a message on his T-shirt.
Free Palestine message makes it to the Narendra Modi Stadium during India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 final match on Sunday.
A pitch invader sported a mask with the Palestine flag colours and a plea to stop the bombing in Gaza on his shirt. However, broadcasters consciously removed the clip, so he was not spotted on TV.
(This is a developing news)
