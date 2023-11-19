Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Australia: Man calling for 'free Palestine' invades Narendra Modi stadium, briefly halts World Cup final
BREAKING NEWS

India vs Australia: Man calling for 'free Palestine' invades Narendra Modi stadium, briefly halts World Cup final

Livemint

  • Pitch invader with a Palestinian flag and a message on his T-shirt.

Mint Image

Free Palestine message makes it to the Narendra Modi Stadium during India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 final match on Sunday.

A pitch invader sported a mask with the Palestine flag colours and a plea to stop the bombing in Gaza on his shirt. However, broadcasters consciously removed the clip, so he was not spotted on TV.

(This is a developing news)

