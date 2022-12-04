India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Timings, team squad, where to watch, other details

A consistent Shikhar Dhawan and a supremely talented KL Rahul will battle it out for the opener's slot even as a top-heavy Indian batting line-up will aim for transformation and show more intent against a gutsy Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series, starting from today. After losing the recent ODI series against New Zealand 0-1, India will look get their act right in the 50-over format against Bangladesh that gets underway in Mirpur from today.

