India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Timings, team squad, where to watch, other details

A consistent Shikhar Dhawan and a supremely talented KL Rahul will battle it out for the opener's slot even as a top-heavy Indian batting line-up will aim for transformation and show more intent against a gutsy Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series, starting from today. After losing the recent ODI series against New Zealand 0-1, India will look get their act right in the 50-over format against Bangladesh that gets underway in Mirpur from today.
Both India and Bangladesh will look to put their best foot forward for this series as it would be crucial to their preparation for the ODI World Cup, which is hosted by India next year.
India hold its highest winning percentage in limited-overs cricket against Bangladesh. Of the 35 ODIs between these two nations till date, India have won 30 while Bangladesh only managed five victories.
In their head-to-head record in the previous 5 ODIs, India lead 5-0, showing their dominance over the Bangla Tigers in this format.
The forecast for Sunday is for clear skies, with no threats of any weather-induced disruptions.
The first ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11:30 AM (IST).
The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can watch live coverage of Bangladesh vs India-1st ODI on SONY SPORTS TEN 5 (English), SONY SPORTS TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY SPORTS TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels. The live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh:Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.
*With inputs from agencies
