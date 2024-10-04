Amid the Hindu Mahasabha gave a 'Gwalior Band' call on Sunday – the day India will face Bangladesh for the first T20I match of the three-match series – the administration has imposed Section 163 was imposed in Gwalior until October 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by PTI, over 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for Sunday's India-Bangladesh T20 match in Gwalior.

"On the day of the match, personnel will be on the streets from 2pm. They will be on duty till spectators reach home after the game is over. After prohibitory orders were invoked, monitoring has been tightened. We are keeping an eye on social media as well," Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gwalior District magistrate and collector Ruchika Chauhan issued prohibitory orders banning protests and the circulation of inflammatory material, especially on social media, to maintain peace and ensure an incident-free match.

The prohibitory orders were imposed on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police.

The Gwalior SP had noted that various organisations were engaged in taking out processions, organising demonstrations, and burning effigy to protest against the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the match between India and Bangladesh will be played in the new Madhavrao Scindia International Stadium, which has a capacity of 30,000. The stadium is hosting an international cricket match after a gap of 14 years.

Why protests? The Hindu Mahasabha gave a 'Gwalior Band' call on the match day against alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August.

They also sought to cancel the match in Gwalior on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Section 163? Replaced with the British-era Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in July, the Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) deals with the power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger, reported Hindustan Times. Earlier, it was provided under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 CrPC.

Under the Section 163, gatherings five or more people, carrying firearms, blunt and sharp weapons like swords and spears are also prohibited. Also use of inflammable substances such as kerosene, petrol and acid has been banned within a radius of 200 meters of all buildings.

Ind vs Ban: Squads: India's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (wicket-keeper), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Jaker Ali Anik (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan.

With agency inputs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}