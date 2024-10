India faces Bangladesh in a 3-match T20 series starting tomorrow in Gwalior. A young team under Suryakumar Yadav is formed after the retirements of star players, with Shubman Gill resting for workload management ahead of the Test season.

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: After showing their dominance in the Test series, Team India will be hoping for another whitewash in the 3-match T20 series against Bangladesh, starting with the first match tomorrow at the Gwalior International Cricket Stadium.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from T20 cricket after the T20 World Cup, a young Indian team has been assembled under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. India's T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill was given a break during the Bangladesh T20 series to manage the youngster's workload ahead of the upcoming Test season.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match? The live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I can watched via Sports 18 channel. For those wanting to stream the clash can head over to JioCinema cinema app from 7pm onwards on Sunday.

India vs Bangladesh T20 squads: India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

India vs Bangladesh predicted XI: India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh predicted XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib