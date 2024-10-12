India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Who will win IND vs BAN clash today? Predicted XI, pitch report and more

After consolidating their lead in the first two matches of the series, Suryakumar Yadav's India could look to give some fresh faces a chance in the penultimate match in Hyderabad, with top names such as Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma and Tilak Varma in contention.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be hoping to end their losing streak on the tour of India and finally win the third T20I on Saturday to end the series on a high. Before the T20I series, Bangladesh were convincingly beaten by the Men in Blue in the 2-match Test series.

India vs Bangladesh predicted XI: India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w/k), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (w/k), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Head to head record: India and Bangladesh have faced each other on 3 occasions in the T20I format with the Men in Blue securing victories in all but one of those encounters.

Hyderabad pitch report: Hyderabad is expected to offer a flat and dry pitch that favours the batters, leading to a probable high-scoring clash. While the fast bowlers are unlikely to find any help at the venue, medium pacers and spinners could get some help from wicket. In the 2 T20Is played at the venue, the team bowling second has won the games.

Meanwhile, this is also the same ground where Sunrisers Hyderabad had scored the highest IPL total in this year's tournament.