India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja stabilise innings; India score 339/6 at Stumps

  • Bangladesh's bowlers – Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz – showcased their best spells, while India's R Ashwin completed his 6th century in 108 balls.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated19 Sep 2024, 07:00 PM IST
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin (L) celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) (AFP)

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team faced Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh in the first Test match at Chennai's M Chidambaram Stadium on 19 September.

After winning the toss, Shanto opted to bowl first against India and showed why he made the decision. Its bowlers – Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz – showcased their best spells and made the star India batters think how can one play these deliveries.

Be it Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Shubman Gill, all three were surprised by the Bangladeshi bowlers, who made Pakistan bow down to them after their mesmerizing performances in the two tests they played at Rawalpindi.

Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 off 118) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52), the top order couldn't find the answers to Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (6), and KL Rahul (16) walked to the pavilion with their heads down and were disappointed with their performances. Though Yashasvi Jaiswal (56) and Rishabh Pant (39) showed their mettle and scored important runs.

India were once at 144 after losing six wickets before India's two great all-rounders, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, appeared on the field.

With both Jadeja and Ashwin slowing setting the tone of the match, things started to move in favour of the Indian cricket team.

Ashwin's century:

Not only Ashwin complete his sixth international century, it was his first against Bangladesh. Also, this was Ashwin's second consecutive test century at Chepauk. Before this, his fifth century arrived against England in 2021 at Chepauk only.

He completed his 6th century in 108 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

He also became the second cricketer in the world to score 1000 runs in Test matches and take more than 100 wickets simultaneously.

By DAY 1 at Stumps, India managed to put a score of 339/6 in 80 overs, where Ashwin scored his sixth century and was batting at 102, while Jadeja was at 86 runs.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud picked four wickets in this third Test match, while Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked one each.

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 07:00 PM IST
