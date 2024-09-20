After the heroic knocks of all rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1 of first Test between India and Bangladesh at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and other helped India bowl out Bangladesh for 149. India now have a lead of 308 runs and have scored 81/3 in their second innings at Stumps on Day 2 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are on the crease and Indian score stands at 81 off 3 wickets, as skipper Rohit Sharma (5) lost his wicket to Taskin Ahmed, Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) was sent to pavilion by Nahid Rana and Virat Kohli (17) was LBWed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Earlier, continuing the match on Day 2, India scored a total of 376 runs and were all out. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin scored a century (113), while Ravindra Jadeja made 86 runs.

Chasing a target of 377 runs, Bangladesh batting line up was bundled up for 149, as the batters bowed down in front of Jasprit Bumrah who picked four wickets. Apart from Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep picked two wickets each.

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2: Both Jadeja and Ashwin began India's innings, however, they lost their wickets early. When these set batters went to pavilion, their individual scores were 86 and 113. Askah Deep (17) and Jasprit Bumrah (7) contributed a little, but could not stand for long on the crease. India were all out for 376 runs in 91.2 overs.

Overall, Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud picked a fifer and Taskin Ahmed took three wickets, while Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one wicket each.

For Bangladeshi batters, scoring at Chepauk was not easy, provided an experienced Indian bowling lineup would not let that happen. And exactly that happened.

The neighbours batting on the crease seemed struggling from the beginning with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj attacking with their brilliant spell. Adding on, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep making it almost impossible for the Bangladeshi batters to score.

This created pressure and wickets started to fall like pack of cards. Apart from Shakid Al Hasan (32), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*), Litton Das (22) and Nazmul Hossain Shanto (20), no other batter could breach the 20 runs mark. Bangladesh bundled up for 149 in just 47.1 overs.

For India, Bumrah picked four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep picked two wickets each.

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1: On Day 1, when Bangladesh chose to bowl against India at Chepauk, it appeared India's batting line-up would not disappoint and could easily sail the scathing bowling attack of Bangladesh. However, it did not work in the fashion as expected.

Since beginning, Bangladeshi bowlers surprised Indian batters including skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Virat Kohli (6), Shubman Gill (0) and KL Rahul (16). However, for Yashasvi Jaiswal and king of comeback – Rishabh Pant, the bowling attack by Bangladeshi players was manageable. Yashasvi (56) scored his half century and Pant contributed 39 important runs.

After their wickets fell, India were 146/6. It appeared Bangladeshi bowlers were in hurry to finish the Indian innings, but Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had some different plans. Though Bangladeshi bowlers showcased brilliant deliveries, both Ashwin and Jadeja didn't lose the crease and kept scoring runs for the country.

Ashwin smashed his sixth century, which was his first against Bangladesh, while Jadeja made solid 86 runs. By Day 1 Stumps, India were at 339/6.

For Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud picked four wickets in the third Test match in his career, while Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked one each.