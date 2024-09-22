India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4? Check full weather forecast here

Rohit Sharma's men are on the cusp on victory in Chepauk against the visitors Bangldesh, requiring just 6 wickets to finish off a valiant effort. The men in green are chasing down a a mammoth total of 515 runs after being bolwed out for 149 in the first innings.

Chennai weather update: As per Accuweather, the weather conditions in Chennai are likely to remain cloudy with a ‘thunderstorm in spots’ during the morning. The weather tracking platform states that there is a 40% chance of rain during the 4th day of test match.

Can team India finish the match on Day 4? With rain likely to play a role in the 4th day of the Test match, team India will want to take early wickets on Sunday in order to finish the encounter quickly before weather gods have their say in the match. A lot will likely depend on local boy Ravichandran Ashwin and his bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja, who will likely do the bulk of the hard work on turning Chepauk track today.

Notably, Bangladesh were off to a flying during the 2nd innings on Saturday as the openers put up a 62 run stand. However, a crucial wicket by Jasprit Bumrah and a 3 wicket haul by Ashwin put the visitors on the backfoot once again. The situation is even more exaserbated by the fact that experienced batter Shakib al Hasan is said to be suffering from a finger injury and may not be at his best today.