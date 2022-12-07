India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Timing, team squad, live streaming, other details

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Timing, team squad, live streaming, other details1 min read . 10:08 AM IST
- India lost a nail-bitter match in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh by one wicket
India's star opener Shikhar Dhawan exuded confidence in the team bouncing back in the second ODI against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series.India lost their first One Day International against Bangladesh after seven years which came in the year 2015.
India's star opener Shikhar Dhawan exuded confidence in the team bouncing back in the second ODI against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series.India lost their first One Day International against Bangladesh after seven years which came in the year 2015.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the batter stated that the team has analyzed the mistakes made in the first ODI and will create much more impact in the second ODI scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the batter stated that the team has analyzed the mistakes made in the first ODI and will create much more impact in the second ODI scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.
"We are very, very confident about tomorrow's game. Not the first time we have lost the first game in the series. We know how to bounce back in the series. It was a low-scoring game and they pulled back things in the last which doesn't happen often. We analyzed where we need improvements. Surely we will be creating much more impact in the game tomorrow. If you look at the last match it was quite interesting, we pulled things back but they played well to end up winning which does not happen often," said Dhawan.
"We are very, very confident about tomorrow's game. Not the first time we have lost the first game in the series. We know how to bounce back in the series. It was a low-scoring game and they pulled back things in the last which doesn't happen often. We analyzed where we need improvements. Surely we will be creating much more impact in the game tomorrow. If you look at the last match it was quite interesting, we pulled things back but they played well to end up winning which does not happen often," said Dhawan.
The India opener talked about recovering from the defeat in the last game and said that the second game will be a new start.
The India opener talked about recovering from the defeat in the last game and said that the second game will be a new start.
The second ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11:30 AM (IST).
The second ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11:30 AM (IST).
The second ODI between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can watch live coverage of Bangladesh vs India-1st ODI on SONY SPORTS TEN 5 (English), SONY SPORTS TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY SPORTS TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels. The live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app.
The second ODI between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can watch live coverage of Bangladesh vs India-1st ODI on SONY SPORTS TEN 5 (English), SONY SPORTS TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY SPORTS TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels. The live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app.
The forecast for Wednesday is for clear skies, with no threats of any weather-induced disruptions.
The forecast for Wednesday is for clear skies, with no threats of any weather-induced disruptions.
Squads
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh:Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.
Bangladesh:Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies