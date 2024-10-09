India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score: SKY, co. aiming to win series in Delhi

Defeating the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the first T20I at Gwalior on 6 October, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will look to seal the three-match series on Wednesday as they are all set to face each other for a second T20I at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium from 7 pm onwards.

In the first T20I match, India decided to hand debut caps to Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy in Gwalior. Both the debutants are expected to get another chance on Wednesday, with Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir don't see in a mood to change the playing 11.

Mayank Yadav made an impressive start to his international career with a maiden over and also went on to claim a wicket, while Reddy played a knock of 16 runs* and bowled a couple of overs. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy claimed three wickets in his comeback after almost three years.

The third game will be played in Hyderabad on October 12.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Probable XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.