India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score: SKY, co. aiming to win series in Delhi

Defeating the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the first T20I at Gwalior on 6 October, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will look to seal the three-match series on Wednesday as they are all set to face each other for a second T20I at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium from 7 pm onwards.
In the first T20I match, India decided to hand debut caps to Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy in Gwalior. Both the debutants are expected to get another chance on Wednesday, with Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir don't see in a mood to change the playing 11.
Mayank Yadav made an impressive start to his international career with a maiden over and also went on to claim a wicket, while Reddy played a knock of 16 runs* and bowled a couple of overs. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy claimed three wickets in his comeback after almost three years.
The third game will be played in Hyderabad on October 12.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Probable XIs
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live: As per stats, India and Bangladesh have faced each other 15 times in T20Is, where India have won in 14 matches and Bangladesh secured victory in just one.
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live: The live telecast of India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be telecast on Sports18 Network from 7 pm onwards. Also, fans can watch live streaming of the match at on JioCinema.
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live: As per RWFC Delhi, the weather in Delhi is expected to be partly cloudy, with a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius.
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live: As per CricTracker report, the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is favorable for batters, increasing the likelihood of a high-scoring match. Therefore, winning the toss and choosing to bat first could be a strategic advantage.