India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kanpur to see more rains? Here’s what weather predictions say

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated27 Sep 2024, 11:08 PM IST
A covered Green Park Stadium of Kanpur after rains stooped play on Day 1 of second Test between India and Bangladesh.
A covered Green Park Stadium of Kanpur after rains stooped play on Day 1 of second Test between India and Bangladesh. (X/@BCCI)

The second Test match between the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team and the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh national team was called off on Day 1 at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on 27 September due to rains.

Rains are predicted to continue in Kanpur on Saturday and are most likely to affect the test match, which might be called off if the situation doesn't improve.

Earlier in the day, heavy rains were predicted to hamper the game. Accuweather predicted that there would be 100 per cent rain cover, with an 84 per cent probability of precipitation. Also, 10.6 mm of rain was predicted.

According to Accuweather, the probability of precipitation in Kanpur overnight on Friday stands at 60 per cent and 6 mm of rain is expected. The cloud cover is expected to be around 100 per cent.

India vs Bangladesh: Day 2 Weather Predictions

With rains deteriorating the spirit of the match, the weather channel predicted that the rain would continue in Kanpur on Saturday. It predicted that there would be a 91 percent cloud cover and rain of 6.6 mm in the morning. Among other things, the probability of precipitation is expected at 55 percent.

In the afternoon, the probability of rain continues, with 6.9 mm of rain expected, while 55 per cent of precipitation chances dampen Day 2 of the Test match. The cloud cover stands at 96 per cent.

Amid the predictions by the weather channel, it seems unlikely that Day 2 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh will swiftly take place.

On Friday, Bangladesh scored just 107 runs off 3 wickets in 35 overs, so the Stumps were called for DAY 1, as rain and poor light dampened the ground.

Sharing an update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India took of X and wrote, “Due to incessant rains, play on Day 1 has been called off in Kanpur.”

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1:

India chose to field first against Bangladesh after winning the toss on Day 1.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 107 runs after losing three wickets in 35 overs. Mominul Haque (40) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6) are currently batting.

For India, Akash Deep took two wickets, while Ravichandran Aswhin picked one wicket.

 

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:08 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kanpur to see more rains? Here's what weather predictions say

