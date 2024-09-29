India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Day 3 called off due to wet outfield in Kanpur

  • Overnight rain had delayed the start on the third day of the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur on Sunday.

Livemint
Published29 Sep 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Kanpur: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at the toss before the start of the 2nd cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur,
Kanpur: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at the toss before the start of the 2nd cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur, (PTI)

India versus Bangladesh: The play on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh has been called off. Overnight rain had delayed the start on the third day of the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur on Sunday.

The second day's play was called off Saturday without a ball being bowled.

Bangladesh are 107-3 after beng asked to bat, with only 35 overs possible on the opening day.

Umpires scheduled an inspection at 10am (0430 GMT) with groundstaff working to dry the outfield.

When bad light took the players off the ground, nine overs after lunch on Friday, Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim was on six.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.

(More details to come…)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Day 3 called off due to wet outfield in Kanpur

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.00-60.00
      Chennai
      77,421.00-60.00
      Delhi
      77,573.00-60.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.00-60.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.