India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Day 3 called off due to wet outfield in Kanpur

India versus Bangladesh: The play on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh has been called off. Overnight rain had delayed the start on the third day of the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur on Sunday.

The second day's play was called off Saturday without a ball being bowled.

Bangladesh are 107-3 after beng asked to bat, with only 35 overs possible on the opening day.

Umpires scheduled an inspection at 10am (0430 GMT) with groundstaff working to dry the outfield.

When bad light took the players off the ground, nine overs after lunch on Friday, Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim was on six.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.