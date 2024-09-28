India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rain delays start of Day 2 in Kanpur

The second day's play in the Test match between India and Bangladesh was delayed by rain in Kanpur. Only 35 overs were played on day one, and further rain is predicted, complicating the match.

AFP
Updated28 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Kanpur: Covers on the ground as the Day 1 of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh was called off due to heavy rains, at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI09_27_2024_000175A)
Kanpur: Covers on the ground as the Day 1 of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh was called off due to heavy rains, at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI09_27_2024_000175A)(PTI)

Rain on Saturday in the northern Indian city of Kanpur delayed the start of the second day's play in the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh.

Only 35 overs were possible on the opening day with Bangladesh 107-3 after being invited to bat first by India, who lead the two-match series 1-0.

Morning showers made the stadium workers cover the entire ground and more rain is forecast throughout the day.

Bad light took the players off the ground nine overs after lunch on Friday with Mominul Haque, on 40, Mushfiqur Rahim, on six, batting.

Heavy downpours followed on a day which started one hour late due to overnight rain, with the ground covered and officials called stumps after just 166 minutes of play.

India fast bowler Akash Deep removed the Bangladesh openers inside the first hour of play. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sent back skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, for 31, in the third over after lunch.

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST
