India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rohit and Co return back to hotel after delayed start of play on Day 2 | WATCH

  • After umpires ruled out play on day 2, Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team returned to their hotel during the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Livemint
Updated28 Sep 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Kanpur, India - September 27, 2024: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma passes during the first day of the Second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh India on Friday, September 27, 2024. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Kanpur, India - September 27, 2024: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma passes during the first day of the Second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh India on Friday, September 27, 2024. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Rohit Sharma and Team India India returned to the hotel after the second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur looked to be a washout. Persistent morning showers on Saturday meant that play would likely be called off without a ball being bowled on day two.

Although the official announcement of the day's abandonment has yet to be made, both the Indian and Bangladeshi sides have already headed back to the hotel. Even commentators such as Sunil Gavaskar and Dinesh Karthik have returned to the hotel, suggesting there is little chance of any cricket being played today.

This is not the first time that rain has affected the playing conditions in this match. On the first day of the clash, overnight showers had delayed the start of the match and later on, poor light followed by incessant rain led to early stumps being taken. Only 35 overs were played on the first day and both teams looked evenly matched with the hosts holding a slight edge.

The day began brightly for India as pacer Akash Deep took the crucial wickets of Zakhir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24 off 36 balls) to reduce the visitors to 29/2. However, a valiant 51-run partnership between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque helped Bangladesh get back into the game. The partnership was eventually broken by Ravichandran Ashwin, who used his experience to remove Shanto for 31.

As things stand, Mominul Haque (40) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6) will take on the challenge of guiding their team to a comfortable total when play resumes in Kanpur. The weathermen had predicted that rain could affect the first three days of the match and with day two virtually washed out, fans will be hoping for a better outcome on day three.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rohit and Co return back to hotel after delayed start of play on Day 2 | WATCH

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00450.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00450.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00450.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.