India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: When and where to watch, weather report, squads and more

The 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh kicks off at Kanpur, following India's massive win in the first match. With rain forecasted, both teams aim to showcase their skills as they battle for supremacy. The match will be live on Sports 18 and JioCinema.

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Chennai: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh player Hasan Mahmud exchange greetings after India's win against Bangladesh in the first Test cricket match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. India lead the series 1-0. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI09_22_2024_000116A)
Chennai: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh player Hasan Mahmud exchange greetings after India’s win against Bangladesh in the first Test cricket match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. India lead the series 1-0. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI09_22_2024_000116A)(PTI)

A formidable team India will take on Bangladesh for the 2nd Test match at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. While the Najmul Hossain Shanto had garnered much applause prior to the start of India series after they have defeated Pakistan on their home turf during a Test series. However, the Bangladeshi Tigers failed to repliacte their effort during the 1st Test and faced a mammoth 280 run defeat at the hands of Rohit Sharma and Co.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli spotted practising hitting bowlers out of the park

The Men in Blue showcased their mettle during the 1st Test encounter with different players showcasing their talent during different phases of the match. The strength of this Indian time can perhpas be gauged by the fact that they claimed a massive victory despite Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scoring just 34 runs among them in the four innings.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

The 2nd Test Match between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on Sports 18 network from 9:30am. Meanwhile, the live-stream of this encounter can be watched by venturing to the JioCinema app.

 

Also Read | ‘Unsafe’ stand at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium can’t hold 50 fans

Kanpur weather report:

Rain is likely to play a major part during the 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. As per forecasters, there is a probability of rain during the first 3 days of the Test match. Specifically for today, Accuweather predicts there is a 96 percent chance of rain during the day with a 98 percent probability of cloud cover.

Also Read | ’Special treatment’ to Virat, Rohit may hurt ’Indian cricket’: Ex-player warns

India and Bangladesh squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

 

Also Read | Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20Is, says Kanpur Test will be his last if...

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: When and where to watch, weather report, squads and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    167.10
    09:36 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    1.5 (0.91%)

    Vedanta share price

    511.35
    09:36 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    9.5 (1.89%)

    Wipro share price

    553.85
    09:36 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    11.95 (2.21%)

    Tata Power share price

    479.60
    09:36 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    3.7 (0.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Westlife Development share price

    935.70
    09:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    59.2 (6.75%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    652.00
    09:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    39.5 (6.45%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars share price

    50.89
    09:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    2.77 (5.76%)

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail share price

    361.05
    09:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    19.05 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.000.00
      Chennai
      77,051.000.00
      Delhi
      77,203.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.