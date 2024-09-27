The 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh kicks off at Kanpur, following India's massive win in the first match. With rain forecasted, both teams aim to showcase their skills as they battle for supremacy. The match will be live on Sports 18 and JioCinema.

A formidable team India will take on Bangladesh for the 2nd Test match at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. While the Najmul Hossain Shanto had garnered much applause prior to the start of India series after they have defeated Pakistan on their home turf during a Test series. However, the Bangladeshi Tigers failed to repliacte their effort during the 1st Test and faced a mammoth 280 run defeat at the hands of Rohit Sharma and Co.

The Men in Blue showcased their mettle during the 1st Test encounter with different players showcasing their talent during different phases of the match. The strength of this Indian time can perhpas be gauged by the fact that they claimed a massive victory despite Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scoring just 34 runs among them in the four innings.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match? The 2nd Test Match between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on Sports 18 network from 9:30am. Meanwhile, the live-stream of this encounter can be watched by venturing to the JioCinema app.

Kanpur weather report: Rain is likely to play a major part during the 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. As per forecasters, there is a probability of rain during the first 3 days of the Test match. Specifically for today, Accuweather predicts there is a 96 percent chance of rain during the day with a 98 percent probability of cloud cover.

India and Bangladesh squads: India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik