India vs Bangladesh Live Score 3rd T20 Updates: The men in blue, led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, will be looking to complete the whitewash after convincingly beating Bangladesh in the first two T20s in Gwalior and Delhi. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from 7pm today.

While all the new players brought on by skipper Surya and coach Gautam Gambhir have managed to prove their mettle in the series. India's two openers, sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma would have a lot to prove when they take the crease on 3rd T20 clash. The duo have been in ineffective in converting the starts they received in both the games, leading to excess burden being put on the middle order.

Meanwhile, with the series done and dusted, Indian assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate has hinted that the team management might be open to trying out new players in the final clash in Hyderabad, which is being widely considered as a sign that pacer Harshit Rana could make his international debut today.

India squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana

Bangladesh squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.