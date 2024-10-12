India vs Bangladesh Live Score 3rd T20 Updates: The men in blue, led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, will be looking to complete the whitewash after convincingly beating Bangladesh in the first two T20s in Gwalior and Delhi. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from 7pm today.
While all the new players brought on by skipper Surya and coach Gautam Gambhir have managed to prove their mettle in the series. India's two openers, sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma would have a lot to prove when they take the crease on 3rd T20 clash. The duo have been in ineffective in converting the starts they received in both the games, leading to excess burden being put on the middle order.
Meanwhile, with the series done and dusted, Indian assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate has hinted that the team management might be open to trying out new players in the final clash in Hyderabad, which is being widely considered as a sign that pacer Harshit Rana could make his international debut today.
India squad:
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana
Bangladesh squad:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India coach Gautam Gambhir has come under fire on social media for promoting a betting app. Ahead of the third T20 match in Hyderabad, Gambhir made a post on X, urging users to place their bets on the match on Real 11. Netizens were quick to remind Gambhir of his previous stance on cricketers promoting online betting and tobacco products.
"I was always against people endorsing alcohol, tobacco and even for that matter, even this (online betting). I don’t like that because it is a collective responsibility to see what should and should not be promoted in India, especially from the youngsters’ point of view." Gambhir had said in an interaction with the Indian Express in 2022
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India:
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w/k), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.
Bangladesh:
Litton Das (w/k), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad from 7pm today. The crucial clash will be broadcasted live on the Sports 18 network and can also be streamed live via the JioCinema app and website.