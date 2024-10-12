India vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson goes berserk, netizens applaud him via memes as India scores highest runs in T20I

As India's match against Bangladesh unfolded in the third T20I, the partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson shined through the increasing runs and a series of boundaries. India decided to bat against Bangladesh at Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12.

Sanju Samson emerged as the third-fastest batter to score a century in T20I, completing his century in 40 deliveries.

Samson's maiden ton took India to record-breaking 297 runs against Bangladesh.

Samson fans took to platform X, showing their appreciation towards the partnership of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson through meme references.

India scored 297 runs from 20 overs but lost six wickets to Bangladesh in today's match at Hyderabad. Bangladesh is yet to start its batting round against India after the break.

Reactions from platform X The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on platform X, appreciating Samson's performance of hitting more than fifty runs in 22 deliveries, “This has been an entertaining knock so far from Sanju Samson!”

Netizens and fans of Sanju Samson expressed their appreciation by sharing memes on the social media platform relating to the SKY-Samson partnership.

Fans poured in special mentions about “Sanju Samson hitting sixes to Rishad Hossain” in today's India vs Bangladesh match. Some even shared this with a meme of elements of surprise of how well both the Indian team members performed in today's T-20 match.

Sagar, through his platform X account Sagarcasm, posted Will Smith's Oscar meme in which he hit Chris Rock and referred it to Samson hitting Rishad with a number of sixes.

Sagar also shared a snippet from the movie M.S. Dhoni, where the actor who played Mahendra Singh Dhoni's school coach is shown to have a moment of pride watching his student perform well. This meme was posted in the context of Sashi Tharoor's unwavering support for the Indian team player Sanju Samson. “Shashi Tharoor watching Sanju Samson,” said Sagar in the post.

Also Read | Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja named next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar