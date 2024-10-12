India vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson goes berserk, netizens applaud him via memes as India scores highest runs in T20I

India vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson fans took to platform X, showing their appreciation towards the partnership of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson through meme references as India gives 298 run target to Bangladesh. 

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 09:24 PM IST
India Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20: India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.
India Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20: India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

As India's match against Bangladesh unfolded in the third T20I, the partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson shined through the increasing runs and a series of boundaries. India decided to bat against Bangladesh at Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12.

Sanju Samson emerged as the third-fastest batter to score a century in T20I, completing his century in 40 deliveries. 

Samson's maiden ton took India to record-breaking 297 runs against Bangladesh.

Also Read | IND VS BAN: India breaks its highest T-20 score

Samson fans took to platform X, showing their appreciation towards the partnership of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson through meme references.

India scored 297 runs from 20 overs but lost six wickets to Bangladesh in today's match at Hyderabad. Bangladesh is yet to start its batting round against India after the break.

Reactions from platform X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on platform X, appreciating Samson's performance of hitting more than fifty runs in 22 deliveries, “This has been an entertaining knock so far from Sanju Samson!”

Also Read | India Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 LIVE Score: India post 298-runs for Bangladesh

Netizens and fans of Sanju Samson expressed their appreciation by sharing memes on the social media platform relating to the SKY-Samson partnership. 

Fans poured in special mentions about “Sanju Samson hitting sixes to Rishad Hossain” in today's India vs Bangladesh match. Some even shared this with a meme of elements of surprise of how well both the Indian team members performed in today's T-20 match. 

Sagar, through his platform X account Sagarcasm, posted Will Smith's Oscar meme in which he hit Chris Rock and referred it to Samson hitting Rishad with a number of sixes. 

Also Read | IND VS BAN: Suryakumar Yadav scores record 2,500 runs in T20Is

Sagar also shared a snippet from the movie M.S. Dhoni, where the actor who played Mahendra Singh Dhoni's school coach is shown to have a moment of pride watching his student perform well. This meme was posted in the context of Sashi Tharoor's unwavering support for the Indian team player Sanju Samson. “Shashi Tharoor watching Sanju Samson,” said Sagar in the post. 

Also Read | Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja named next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar

Others like Mihir Jain posted about enjoying the match with the outstanding performance of Sanju Samson. “Loving Saturday night. Sanju Samson you beauty,” said Jain in his post. 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 09:24 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson goes berserk, netizens applaud him via memes as India scores highest runs in T20I

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.