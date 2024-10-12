India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: When and where to watch, squads, predicted XI and more

Suryakumar Yadav-led team India will take on Bangladesh for the 3rd and final T20 clash of the series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. While the Men in Blue would be looking to keep the momentum going, the visitors would be hoping to avoid a whitewash.

A new team India under the aegis of Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav has given chances to lot of new faces in this series including pacer Mayank Yadav, spinner Varun Chakravarthy and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. All of these players have also stood up time and again to show their readiness for international duties ahead of some important tournaments next year.

However, two players who are yet to cement their position in the India XI are Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who have not been able to capitalize on the starts they have got and convert them into big totals. Sanju, in particular, would be hoping for a big score in the final contest of the series with wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma already available as an alternative.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I? The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad from 7pm today. The crucial clash will be broadcasted live on the Sports 18 network and can also be streamed live via the JioCinema app and website.

India and Bangladesh squads: India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

Predicted XI: India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w/k), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (w/k), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.