India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Who won yesterday’s IND vs BAN match? Top highlights of last night’s match

In the 3rd T20, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated Bangladesh by 133 runs, completing a series sweep. Sanju Samson's 111 runs marked a record for Indian wicketkeepers, propelling India to a historic total of 297 runs, the highest by a full ICC member.

Livemint
Updated13 Oct 2024, 07:18 AM IST
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
India’s Sanju Samson plays a shot during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav's India handed Bangladesh a clean sweep with victory in the third and final T20 clash on Saturday. The Men in Blue also obliterated a host of records on their way to a comfortable 133-run victory in Hyderabad.

 

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh: Netizens applaud Samson via memes, India scores highest run

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I highlights:

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat first in Hyderabad. Team India suffered an early setback when opener Abhishek Sharma continued his string of disappointing performances and was caught for 4. Sanju Samson, however, was in the mood for mistakes on Saturday as he set the tone early in his innings, smashing the fastest half-century by an Indian against Bangladesh in just 21 deliveries. Samson also had support at the other end from skipper Surya, who matched him shot for shot to finish on 75 from 35 deliveries.

 

Also Read | Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja named next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar

Meanwhile, Samson continued his attacking cricket and went on to score the first century by an Indian wicketkeeper batter. Samson's 111 (47) that included 11 boundaries and 8 sixes was the highlight of the innings and put India on the path to achieving their highest ever total.

After the dismissal of Pandya, the Indian middle order featuring Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh showed their attacking best to take the team to a total of 297 in the 20 overs.

Notably, this is the highest total by a full member ICC nation and is second only to Nepal's 313/3 against Mangolia in last year's Asia Cup. The Men in Blue now also hold the record for most 200 plus total in men's T20 cricket, taking over the record from Somerset.

Meanwhile, Mayank Yadav opened the bowling for India and got the wicket on the first delivery of the match dismissing Parvez Hossain Emon with his sheer pace. Tanzid Hasan and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto did get the initial starts but failed to capitalize on them and were eventually dismissed by Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi respectively.

Litton Das (42) and Towhid Hridoy (63) did put up a counterattacking partnership but the duo never looked set to get to get even close to India's mammoth total.

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Who won yesterday’s IND vs BAN match? Top highlights of last night’s match

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.000.00
      Chennai
      77,431.000.00
      Delhi
      77,583.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.