India vs Bangladesh: Hardik Pandya leaves field after twisting ankle | Watch

India suffered an early setback in their World Cup contest against Bangladesh when all-rounder Hardik Pandya left the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over here on Thursday.

The incident took place during the third delivery of the ninth over when Pandya attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot on his followthrough. However, Pandya twisted his ankle as the ball passed under him, leading the all-rounder to stumble and fall to the ground.

Hardik Pandya felt discomfort from the moment he stood up and after getting his right ankle strapped which resulted in a long delay, he got up but hobbled towards his bowling mark.

It was at this moment that Pandya walked off the field as Suryakumar Yadav came in as the substitute fielder.

But much to the cheer of the crowd, Virat Kohli rolled his arm over to complete the over, giving away just two runs.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh recovered strongly from a timid start and were on charge to reach 63 for no loss after 10 overs.

