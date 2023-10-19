comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 13:18:29
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 203 -1.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.85 -1.63%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,765.65 1.58%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 564.65 -1.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,526.6 0.77%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Bangladesh: Hardik Pandya leaves field after twisting ankle | Watch
Back Back

India vs Bangladesh: Hardik Pandya leaves field after twisting ankle | Watch

 Agencies

Hardik Pandya injury scare: The incident took place during the third delivery of the ninth over when Pandya attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot on his followthrough

India vs Bangladesh: India's bowler Hardik Pandya attempts to stop the ball during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. (PTI)Premium
India vs Bangladesh: India's bowler Hardik Pandya attempts to stop the ball during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. (PTI)

India suffered an early setback in their World Cup contest against Bangladesh when all-rounder Hardik Pandya left the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over here on Thursday.

The incident took place during the third delivery of the ninth over when Pandya attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot on his followthrough.

However, Pandya twisted his ankle as the ball passed under him, leading the all-rounder to stumble and fall to the ground.

Also Read: 'They had three days...': Sunil Gavaskar's big statement on resting Bumrah

Hardik Pandya felt discomfort from the moment he stood up and after getting his right ankle strapped which resulted in a long delay, he got up but hobbled towards his bowling mark.

It was at this moment that Pandya walked off the field as Suryakumar Yadav came in as the substitute fielder.

But much to the cheer of the crowd, Virat Kohli rolled his arm over to complete the over, giving away just two runs.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh recovered strongly from a timid start and were on charge to reach 63 for no loss after 10 overs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 03:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App