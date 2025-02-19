India vs Bangladesh head-to-head at ICC Champions Trophy: What happened during only IND vs BAN clash in 2017

India will be aiming to maintain their supremacy against a tricky Bangladesh side when both teams open their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Dubai in Group A on Thursday. With India refusing to travel to Pakistan due to security issues, the IND vs BAN clash will e played at the Dubai international stadium.

On paper, India start favourites as the Men in Blue are coming after a 3-0 whitewash against England at home. On the other hand, Bangladesh had a tough time against West Indies in their recent ODI series, losing all the three games and would love to improve their record.

IND vs BAN at ICC Champions Trophy At the ICC Champions Trophy, India have played just a single game against Bangladesh, back in 2017, which the Men in Blue won by nine wickets. Overall, India have played Bangladesh 41 times in ODIs. India enjoy a stellar 32-8 head-to-head record against Bangaldesh in ODIs. One game ended with no result.

What happened during IND vs BAN 2017 Champions Trophy clash? Batting first, Bangladesh produced a strong case for themselves by posting 264/7 in 50 overs with Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) top-scoring for them. In reply, the Bangla Tigers were blown away by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli magic in Birmingham.

While Rohit Sharma remained not out at 123, then captain Virat Kohli was stranded at 96 as India romped home with 59 balls to spare.

India vs Bangladesh squads India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.