India vs Bangladesh: Here's why Richard Kettleborough did not rule Nasum Ahmed’s delivery to Virat Kohli wide
The umpire shall not adjudge a delivery as being a Wide, if the striker, by moving, either causes the ball to pass wide of him/her according to rules of the game.
India secured a win over Bangladesh in an ICC Cricket World Cup match at Pune and a very special part of this win was Virat's 48th ODI ton and how KL and he rotated strike to help the latter reach his first WC century since 2015. KL was absolutely selfless, denying singles to keep Virat on strike so that he could reach his century.