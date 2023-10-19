Stocks Mutual Funds News

"I denied the single. Virat said it would be bad if you would not take single, people will think playing for personal milestones but I said we are comfortably winning, you go for your shots, complete your century. I said 'it is not won, but I mean we will still win this very easily. If you can get to the milestone, you must try'. And he did that in the end" said KL to Star Sports after the win

Wanted to make a big contribution," said star India batter Virat Kohli after his match-winning ton against Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match here on Thursday.

It was 'King Kohli' special at Pune's MCA Stadium as India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets. Virat brought up his 48th ODI ton, 78th international century and 26,000 international runs, causing some movement in cricket record books. This is also his first WC century since 2015 and overall third.

"Sorry for stealing it (the Player of the Match award) from Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). I wanted to make a big contribution. Have made fifties in World Cups, wanted to finish it off this time. (Free hits to start off) I was telling Shubman that even if you dream about this situation, you go back to sleep. It was a dream start. It just calms you down. The pitch was good and allowed me to play my game - hit the gaps and find the boundaries whenever I could. Great atmosphere in the dressing room. The spirit is there for everyone to see. You need to create some momentum in the changing room to come out and play like this. Special feeling to play in front of such crowds," said Virat in a post-match presentation.

With four wins in four matches, India is in the second spot in the points table with eight points. New Zealand is at the top with a better net-run-rate. Bangladesh is in the seventh spot with one win and three losses.

