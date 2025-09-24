India vs Bangladesh: How to watch Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, head-to-head stats in T20 cricket, live-streaming details

India will take on Bangladesh on September 24 in a Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2025. This will be the 18th time the two teams will face each other in T20 cricket. Winning this match will guarantee a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final as both teams have already won their first matches.

India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head stats India and Bangladesh have played 17 T20 matches against each other so far. India have a massive historical dominance with 16 wins and 1 loss.

These two teams faced each other last time in October 2024. Thanks to opener Sanju Samson’s 111 off just 47 balls, India put on a massive 297/6. Captain Suryakumar Yadav joined the massacre with a 35-ball 75.

Riyan Parag scored 34 off 13 balls while Hardik Pandya smashed an 18-ball 47.

In reply, Bangladesh managed 164/7 in 20 overs and lost by 133 runs. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers, with 3/30 in 4 overs.

India’s T20I stats in the last 5 years India's T20I record in the last five years is spectacular. The Men in Blue, defending world champions, have established their superiority in cricket with stunning form.

Since 2021, India have played 88 T20I matches and lost just 21 times. Two matches ended in a tie while one match produced no results. So, the Men in Blue have won 64 out of 88 T20I matches in the last 5 years, maintaining a nearly 73% winning record.

During the same period, India have played against Bangladesh 6 times and won all of them.

Between 2011 and 2025 (so far), India lost 4 times each to South Africa and England. Then, the Men in Blue lost 3 times each against Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan have beaten twice each during the period. India lost one game to Zimbabwe as well.

India vs Bangladesh: How to watch The live-streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the SonyLIV app and its website. The match is also available on the OTTplay app.

