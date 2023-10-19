India will take on Bangladesh on October 19 in the 17th ODI World Cup 2023 match at MCA Stadium Pune. India vs Bangladesh Pune ODI will start at 2 pm.

India will take on Bangladesh on October 19 in the 17th ODI World Cup 2023 match at MCA Stadium Pune. India vs Bangladesh Pune ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 PM.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates It would be the fourth match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India have defeated its opponents in all the three matches they have played in the tournament till now. In its first match, the Indian team defeated Australia by 6 wickets (with 52 balls remaining) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

On October 8, 2023. In its second match, India defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets (with 90 balls remaining) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11, 2023. In the third match, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets (with 117 balls remaining) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

In its first match, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets (with 92 balls remaining) at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on October 7, 2023. Again in its second match, Bangladesh were beaten by England by 137 runs on October 10, 2013, at HPCA Stadium, Bangladesh. In its third match, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets (with 43 balls remaining) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on October 13, 2023.

India Probable XI Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Probable XI Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

India vs Bangladesh match: Weather prediction The weather conditions in Pune are set to be hazy. According to AccuWeather, there is a 1% probability of rain in Pune during the day and 3% at night. The is no chance of thunderstorms in the city in the next 24 hours.

The temperature is expected to range between 33 degrees to 22 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the south-south-east direction during the daytime and 7km/h in the northwest at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 22 km/h during the daytime and 11km/h at night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 43% during the daytime and 9% at night.

India vs Bangladesh match today: When, where and how to watch The India vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.

