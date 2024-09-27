Langurs hired to ‘secure’ India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium

  • The stadium authorities also covered the stand behind the boundary rope with a black cover to prevent monkeys from spotting and stealing eatables. Broadcasters use this area to store cameras and other equipment.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated27 Sep 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Indian captain Rohit Sharma with teammates during the first day of the 2nd cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Indian captain Rohit Sharma with teammates during the first day of the 2nd cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is facing Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh in the second Test at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. Though the police administration is taking care of the stadium's security, Kanpur is known for its monkey menace which is beyond police control.

Expecting the elevated struggle against monkeys during the match, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has come up with a unique plan -- hiring Langurs and their handlers.

According to a report by Indian Express, the UPCA authorities hired Langurs and their handlers who will guard the stadium and protect spectators from monkeys snatching away their food. Apart from this, the police and other guards will protect the stadium from any untoward incident.

"To avoid the terror of monkeys, we have langurs (long-tailed leaf monkeys) to take care of them," Indian Express quoted Venue Director Sanjay Kapoor as saying.

As per Kapoor, the broadcast cameramen in the stands may face the biggest monkeys snatching their drinks and food.

The stadium authorities also covered the stand behind the boundary rope with a black cover to prevent monkeys from spotting and stealing eatables. Broadcasters use this area to store cameras and other equipment.

Other issues:

The report further adds the stadium's C block isn't safe for accommodation people and hence been closed before the start of the Day 1 match.

"PWD and Harcourt Butler Technical University also conducted their inspection three days before the match and found that some seats in C block cannot be used for spectators as it is not safe. About 1750 seats of the upper block are still available for spectators," IE quoted Kapoor as saying on 26 September.

India Vs Bangladesh Day 1:

On Day 1, India chose to field first against Bangladesh after winning the toss.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 107 runs after losing three wickets in 35 overs. Mominul Haque (40) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6) are currently batting.

For India, Akash Deep took two wickets, while Ravichandran Aswhin picked one wicket. 

"Due to incessant rains, play on Day 1 has been called off in Kanpur",  wrote BCCI on X (formerly known as Twitter) as rains had delayed the Day 1 of Test match. 

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 03:40 PM IST
