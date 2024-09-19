India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India score after 11 overs is 36/3

India vs Bangladesh Live Score :
Day 1 Highlights :
- Referral 1 (3.2 ovs): BAN against R Sharma (LBW) Unsuccessful (IND:3, BAN:3) (Retained)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 36/3 after 11 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rishabh Pant 0 (6)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 18 (28)
Bangladesh
Nahid Rana 0/2 (1)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 34/3 after 10 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rishabh Pant 0 (4)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 (23)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 3/6 (5)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Virat Kohli is out and India at 34/3 after 9.2 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Litton Das b Hasan Mahmud.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 34/2 after 9 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 (23)
Virat Kohli 6 (4)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/23 (5)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 29/2 after 8 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 (19)
Virat Kohli 1 (2)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 2/6 (4)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shubman Gill is out and India at 28/2 after 7.3 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shubman Gill will be kicking himself and that is a soft dismissal.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shubman Gill smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . India at 28/1 after 7.1 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR BYES! A surprise loosener from Hasan Mahmud and no chance for Litton Das to cut that one off.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 24/1 after 7 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 (18)
Shubman Gill 0 (5)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/18 (4)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . India at 24/1 after 6.6 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Hammered away!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . India at 20/1 after 6.4 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! That was exquisite from Jaiswal!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 14/1 after 6 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Shubman Gill 0 (5)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 (12)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 1/5 (3)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rohit Sharma is out and India at 14/1 after 5.1 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! EDGED AND GONE! The writing was on the wall with that one and Hasan Mahmud does get rid of the Indian skipper with a lovely delivery.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 14/0 after 5 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rohit Sharma 6 (18)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 (12)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/8 (3)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . India at 12/0 after 4.2 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Top shot from Jaiswal!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 8/0 after 4 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rohit Sharma 5 (17)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 (7)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 0/5 (2)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Rohit Sharma smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . India at 8/0 after 3.6 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Uppish but in the gap and that will be the first boundary of the Test match.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 4/0 after 3 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rohit Sharma 1 (11)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 (7)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/2 (2)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 2/0 after 2 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rohit Sharma 0 (7)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 (5)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 0/1 (1)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 1/0 after 1 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rohit Sharma 0 (2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (4)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/1 (1)
India vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.
India vs Bangladesh Live Scores: India Playing XI
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Toss Update
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of Bangladesh tour of India, 2024
India vs Bangladesh Match Details
1st Test (Day1) of Bangladesh tour of India, 2024 between India and Bangladesh to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.