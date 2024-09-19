Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India score after 11 overs is 36/3

12 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 36/3 after 11 overs, Rishabh Pant at 0 runs and Yashasvi Jaiswal at 18 runs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test of Bangladesh tour of India, 2024Premium
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test of Bangladesh tour of India, 2024

India vs Bangladesh Live Score :

Day 1 Highlights :

  • Referral 1 (3.2 ovs): BAN against R Sharma (LBW) Unsuccessful (IND:3, BAN:3) (Retained)

19 Sep 2024, 10:31:44 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 36/3 after 11 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rishabh Pant 0 (6)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 18 (28)
Bangladesh
Nahid Rana 0/2 (1)

19 Sep 2024, 10:25:14 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 34/3 after 10 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rishabh Pant 0 (4)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 (23)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 3/6 (5)

19 Sep 2024, 10:20:14 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Virat Kohli is out and India at 34/3 after 9.2 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Litton Das b Hasan Mahmud.

19 Sep 2024, 10:19:14 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 34/2 after 9 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 (23)
Virat Kohli 6 (4)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/23 (5)

19 Sep 2024, 10:13:14 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 29/2 after 8 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 (19)
Virat Kohli 1 (2)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 2/6 (4)

19 Sep 2024, 10:11:13 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shubman Gill is out and India at 28/2 after 7.3 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shubman Gill will be kicking himself and that is a soft dismissal.

19 Sep 2024, 10:08:43 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shubman Gill smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . India at 28/1 after 7.1 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR BYES! A surprise loosener from Hasan Mahmud and no chance for Litton Das to cut that one off.

19 Sep 2024, 10:07:44 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 24/1 after 7 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 (18)
Shubman Gill 0 (5)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/18 (4)

19 Sep 2024, 10:07:43 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . India at 24/1 after 6.6 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Hammered away!

19 Sep 2024, 10:06:13 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . India at 20/1 after 6.4 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! That was exquisite from Jaiswal!

19 Sep 2024, 10:03:13 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 14/1 after 6 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Shubman Gill 0 (5)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 (12)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 1/5 (3)

19 Sep 2024, 09:59:13 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rohit Sharma is out and India at 14/1 after 5.1 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! EDGED AND GONE! The writing was on the wall with that one and Hasan Mahmud does get rid of the Indian skipper with a lovely delivery.

19 Sep 2024, 09:57:13 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 14/0 after 5 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rohit Sharma 6 (18)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 (12)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/8 (3)

19 Sep 2024, 09:54:13 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . India at 12/0 after 4.2 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Top shot from Jaiswal!

19 Sep 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 8/0 after 4 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rohit Sharma 5 (17)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 (7)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 0/5 (2)

19 Sep 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Rohit Sharma smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . India at 8/0 after 3.6 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Uppish but in the gap and that will be the first boundary of the Test match.

19 Sep 2024, 09:45:12 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 4/0 after 3 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rohit Sharma 1 (11)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 (7)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/2 (2)

19 Sep 2024, 09:41:42 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 2/0 after 2 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rohit Sharma 0 (7)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 (5)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 0/1 (1)

19 Sep 2024, 09:36:42 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India at 1/0 after 1 overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
India
Rohit Sharma 0 (2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (4)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/1 (1)

19 Sep 2024, 09:11:12 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

19 Sep 2024, 09:11:12 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Scores: India Playing XI

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

19 Sep 2024, 09:11:11 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Toss Update

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

19 Sep 2024, 09:10:56 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of Bangladesh tour of India, 2024

India vs Bangladesh Match Details
1st Test (Day1) of Bangladesh tour of India, 2024 between India and Bangladesh to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

