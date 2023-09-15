Ind vs Ban Live Updates: In a highly anticipated Asia Cup Super 4 match, India faces Bangladesh today, with the result having no bearing on tournament standings. Despite historical Indian dominance, Bangladesh's recent victories have fueled the rivalry, notably in the 2007 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup. While Bangladesh seeks to further prove itself, India may rest key players with their final spot secured.
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma might consider resting a few crucial players for this match. This will give opportunity to a new bunch of players to prove their mettle. Suryakumar Yadav is set replace Virat Kohli at No. 3, and Shreyas Iyer will return possibly replacing KL Rahul. Additionally, there could be a change in the pace-bowling line-up, with Mohammed Shami getting a much-needed game in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who, considering his current form, requires careful workload management.
Here are some key facts to consider:
Suryakumar Yadav likely to replace Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer to replace KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami might play in place of Jasprit Bumrah.
The chances of a complete washout is not expected. But there might be light rainfall
Mushfiqur Rahim will not play the last Super 4 match of the Asia Cup.
Till date, India and Bangladesh played against each other 14 times across ODIs and T20Is, with India winning a total of 13 times.
India vs Bangladesh Match Today, Ind vs Ban Live: How India vs Bangladesh rivalry started?
India and Bangladesh have a rich history of facing off in the Asia Cup since their first encounter in 1988. India dominated with a convincing nine-wicket victory, setting the tone for future clashes. They've met 13 more times in both ODIs and T20Is, with India emerging victorious in 12 of those encounters. Sachin Tendulkar leads the run-scoring charts in one-day matches against Bangladesh, followed by Sourav Ganguly and Mushfiqur Rahim. Interestingly, Tendulkar also shares the top spot for wickets taken with Ravindra Jadeja and Mashrafe Mortaza, each claiming six wickets.
India vs Bangladesh Match Today, Ind vs Ban Live: India overtook Pakistan in the ICC ODI team ranking
After Pakistan loses to Sri Lanka to face elimination, Pakistan drops to the number 3 spot in ODI ranking. India have risen to the second position and closed the gap on Australia by just 2 points. Now if India lifts the Asia Cup, it will secure the No. 1 ODI side in the world.
India vs Bangladesh Match Today, Ind vs Ban Live: Latest weather update
A Twitter user has shared a clip from Colombo with latest weather updates, See here
India vs Bangladesh Match Today, Ind vs Ban Live: Check full stats here
- Some major changes expected in the India team: Suryakumar Yadav likely to replace Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer to replace KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami might play in place of Jasprit Bumrah.
- The chances of a complete washout is not expected. But there might be light rainfall
- Mushfiqur Rahim will not play the last Super 4 match of the Asia Cup.
- Till date, India and Bangladesh played against each other 14 times across ODIs and T20Is, with India winning a total of 13 times.
India vs Bangladesh Match Today, Ind vs Ban Live: Will it rain today?
As for Friday, another substantial amount of rainfall is expected. However, currently the skies are currently bright and clear.
Last week, rain disrupted crucial matches like India vs. Pakistan. There were talks of relocating the venue due to Sri Lanka's heavy rainfall.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!