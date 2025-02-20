India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Coming after a 3-0 whitewash against England at home, Indi would like to continue the momentum when Rohit Sharma's men open their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai today. India will heavily miss Jasprit Bumrah who has been ruled out due to injury.

Mohammed Shami will spearhead the India pace attack. While the batting looks sorted, there will be tussle between Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh among pacers and between Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy in the spin department.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will take the field with a pace-heavy attack. India are one of the most successful sides in the ICC Champions Trophy with two titles (2002 and 2013) while Bangladesh's best show came in 2017 when they qualified for semifinals.

IND vs BAN probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana