India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma's men aim for winning start in Dubai

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Follow India vs Bangladesh live blog for real-time ICC Champions Trophy 2025 updates. Get ball-by-ball commentary, scores, and match highlights. 

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli during a practice session in Dubai.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Coming after a 3-0 whitewash against England at home, Indi would like to continue the momentum when Rohit Sharma's men open their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai today. India will heavily miss Jasprit Bumrah who has been ruled out due to injury. 

Mohammed Shami will spearhead the India pace attack. While the batting looks sorted, there will be tussle between Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh among pacers and between Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy in the spin department. 

On the other hand, Bangladesh will take the field with a pace-heavy attack. India are one of the most successful sides in the ICC Champions Trophy with two titles (2002 and 2013) while Bangladesh's best show came in 2017 when they qualified for semifinals. 

Get all ICC Champions Trophy 2025 latest updates and keep a track of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table.  

IND vs BAN probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

20 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST India vs Bangladesh live score: IND vs BAN probable XIs

20 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST India vs Bangladesh live score: Form guide

India are coming after beating England 3-0 at home in an ODI series. Bangladesh are coming after a 0-3 loss to West Indies in an ODI series. 

20 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: India to play all their games in Dubai

India are playing all their games in Dubai as the team refused to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons. Pakistan is hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.  

20 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh clash in ICC Champions Trophy from Dubai. 

