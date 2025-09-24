India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Suryakumar Yadav's men eye final spot in Dubai; Litton Das uncertain

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: India and Bangladesh will be eyeing to go one step closer to the summit clash spot when these two teams meet in Dubai on Wednesday in a Super 4 clash. With Sri Lanka losing their first two Super 4 games, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are all in contention for a spot in the final to be played on September 28.

India national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team scorecard

While India had defeated Pakistan, Bangladesh downed Sri Lanka in Super 4 so far. Meanwhile, the participation of Bangladesh captain Litton Das is still uncertain after the right-hander suffered a back strain on Monday during a training session at the ICC Academy Ground.

Litton felt discomfort on the left side of his waist while attempting a square cut in the nets. He was immediately attended by team physio Bayzid ul Islam and withdrew from the nets soon after.

Where to watch IND vs BAN live in Asia Cup?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The India vs Bangladesh clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu), and Sony Sports 5. Live streaming of IND vs BAN will be available on SonyLIV app and website from 8 PM IST onwards.

India vs Bangladesh predicted playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.