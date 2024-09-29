India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: After the first two days of the match in Kanpur being affected by rain, team India will desperately be hoping for some action on the remaining 3 days of the match. Notably, if Rohit Sharma and Co. win this match, they would only need to win 3 out of their next 5 matches to qualify for the WTC final.
Unfortunately, the current match seems to be heading for a draw with forecasters predicting a delayed start on Sunday owing to light showers. Unlike Day 2, though, some action may be possible with the skies clearing up during the afternoon.
Only 35 overs were played on the first day and both teams looked evenly matched with the hosts holding a slight edge. The day began brightly for India as pacer Akash Deep took the crucial wickets of Zakhir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24 off 36 balls) to reduce the visitors to 29/2. However, a valiant 51-run partnership between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque helped Bangladesh get back into the game. The partnership was eventually broken by Ravichandran Ashwin, who used his experience to remove Shanto for 31.
As things stand, Mominul Haque (40) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6) will take on the challenge of guiding their team to a comfortable total when play resumes in Kanpur.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Next pitch inspection at 12pm
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Umpires have decided that the outfield is not yet ready for play and the next inspection will held at 12pm. Although covers are off from the pitch and the outfield, it seems like the umpires were still not convinced that the playing conditions are dry enough.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kanpur weather report
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Umpires on the field at Green Park stadium and are having a discussion with the pitch curator. The covers are off and there are clear skies overhead, suggesting that the match could start soon, perhaps around 10:30 or 11am.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Team India arrive at Green Park stadium
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Rohit Sharma led team India have arrived at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur as the covers start lifting off the pitch. The start of play has been delayed and an inspection will be held at 10:00 am but with bright sunshine outside, we could be in for almost a full day of play.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Start of Day 3 delayed
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Start of Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test has been delayed due to wet outfield and an inspection is set to be held at 10:00am. The covers are still on the pitch but the good news is that there is bright sunshine outside, going contrary to the weather prediction.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: IND squad for Bangladesh T20 announced
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: The squad for 3 match T20 series against Bangladesh has been announced with captain Suryakumar Yadav taking the charge while Shubman Gill being rested. India will play three T20Is in Gwalior (October 6), New Delhi (October 9) and Hyderabad (October 12) against Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh.
India’s squad for 3 T20Is against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Sunshine in Kanpur
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Multiple users on X have shared pictures of bright sun shining over the Green Park stadium in Kanpur, suggesting that an on-time start to Day 3 of the match may be likely. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30am but early forecasts had suggested that light showers may delay that timeline.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladeshi cricket fan reportedly deported
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: According to news agency PTI, Bangladeshi cricket fan Rabi-ul-Islam, who had earlier claimed he was assaulted inside Kanpur's Green Park stadium, was ‘deported’ to his home country by authorities on Saturday.
Robi was taken to Chakeri airport by the police personnel on Saturday where he took a flight to Delhi. Later on, he boarded a flight for Dhaka from the Delhi airport.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kanpur weather report
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: As per Accuweather, there is a 59% of chance of rain during the morning on Sunday, suggesting that the start of Day 3 may be delayed. However, the weather may clear up during the afternoon, with the forecasters predicting only 25% chances of rainfall during the afternoon.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: When and where to watch the match?
