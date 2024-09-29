LIVE UPDATES

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Start of Day 3 delayed, next inspection at 12 pm

2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2024, 10:16 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Sun is beaming down at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur, signalling hopes that the Day 3 of Test match could start on time. Rohit Sharma and co. would desperately hope for cricket to happen today in order to obtain a whitewash.