India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: India, currently enjoying an unblemished record in the ongoing ODI World Cup, are gearing up for a clash against Bangladesh on October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With 3 victories in 3 matches, India occupy the second spot on the points table, boasting an enviable net run rate of +1.821.
Bangladesh occupy the sixth position on the leaderboard and are desperately seeking to break free from a chain of consecutive defeats. Their net run rate languishes at -0.699, illustrating the challenges they face.
What makes this contest particularly electrifying is the recent track record between the two nations. While India have dominated historically—winning 31 out of 40 ODI face-offs—one can't overlook Bangladesh's improving form. They have clinched victories in three of their last four matches against India, challenging the established narrative of 'upsets'.
It’s noteworthy that the last match between these teams took place in September in the Asia Cup 2023. Shakib Al Hasan clinched the Player of the Match award, guiding Bangladesh to a thrilling win by a mere six runs. Shubman Gill's remarkable 121-run innings wasn't enough for India, nor was Axar Patel’s quickfire 42. Rohit Sharma’s disappointing duck and the absence of Virat Kohli tilted the scales. Suryakumar Yadav, who got his chance in the playing XI, could only muster 26 runs.
On the global stage of the World Cup, India have tasted victory in three out of four encounters with Bangladesh. Their sole defeat was a sensational loss back in 2007, a match that marked Bangladesh's crowning achievement against India. Subsequent World Cup meetings have seen India winning by substantial margins—87 runs in 2011, 109 runs in 2015, and 28 runs in 2019.
India Probable XI
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh Probable XI
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Follow LIVE updates here.
IND vs BAN Live: Virat Kohli gives due respect to Bangladeshi bowlers
Virat Kohli has apparently refused to call it an “upset" if Bangladesh manage to beat India in the upcoming World Cup clash. According to him, the perception of “big teams" should be quashed.
"There are no big teams in the World Cup. Whenever you start focusing only on bigger teams, an upset happens," King Kohli told Star Sports.
"You have to play your best against all these bowlers, and if you aren't able to, these bowlers are able to create pressure and increase the chances of getting you out," he added while giving due respect to Bangladeshi bowlers.
IND vs BAN Live: India-Bangladesh clash in 2007 World Cup
In the 2007 World Cup clash between these two teams, India won the toss and decided to bat first. Sourav Ganguly had the highest score (66 off 129 balls) for India while Yuvraj Singh barely missed the half-century mark (47 off 58). No other Indian batter left any mark. Three batters - MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Ajit Agarkar - were out for a duck. India could not bat for 50 overs and were bowled out for 191.
In response, three batters from Bangladesh - Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan - scored a half-century each and took their team home. Bangladesh won by 5 wickets in a historic World Cup win against India. Mashrafe Mortaza, who took 4 wickets was declared the Man of the Match.
IND vs BAN Live: India-Bangladesh ODI series in December 2022
Players in the present India squad who were not part of India's tour of Bangladesh in December 2022 include Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. However, star batters like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and star bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were there. Still, Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1.
The squad led by Shakib Al Hasan won the first 2 ODIs, one by 1 wicket and the other by 5 runs. India won the third ODI by 227 runs.
IND vs BAN Live: What happened in the last India vs Bangladesh match?
The last time these two teams collided against each other was in the Asia Cup 2023 in September right before the commencement of the ICC World Cup 2023. Shakib Al Hasan became the Player of the Match while Bangladesh defeated India by 6 runs despite 121 off 133 balls by Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma was out for a duck. Axar Patel’s 42 off 34 was not enough to take India home.
IND vs BAN Live: Rohit Sharma got challan
Rohit Sharma has come under scrutiny for his high-speed driving. The captain of India's national cricket team received three traffic challans for speeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Pune Times Mirror reported while citing sources in the traffic department. Read more.
IND vs BAN Live: Bangladesh look to beat India again
In the last 4 encounters against India, Bangladesh have won 3 of those. That's a spectacular record for Shakib al Hasan's team. It will give them enough confidence to face India, which are in great form at the moment. Facing India in India won't be easy. But, Bangladesh seem to have the capabilities to upset India.
IND vs BAN Live: India looking for fourth consecutive win
The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, will look to continue their winning streak in the tournament so far. India, except New Zealand, are the only unbeaten team as of now.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!