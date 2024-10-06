LIVE UPDATES

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st T20: Surya and Co. look to follow Rohit's lead

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2024, 03:25 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st T20: Suryakumar Yadav would be hoping to start things on a high by defeating the visitors convincingly at the Gwalior International cricket stadium on Sunday.