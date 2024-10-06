India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st T20: After winning both the Test matches against Bangladesh, Team India will be looking to maintain the same kind of momentum in the three-match T20 series, which begins today with the first match at the Gwalior International Cricket Stadium.
With the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill rested and Shivam Dube ruled out due to injury, captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir will have some tough decisions to make. While the skipper has already made it clear that Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will open the batting for India, there are still some inconsistencies to be ironed out. For example, will 156.7-mph pace sensation Mayank Yadav get a chance today, will Tilak Varma find a place or could Nitish Kumar Reddy get a chance to showcase his all-round talent?
Meanwhile, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue to lead the Bangladesh side in the 3 T20Is. With Shakib al Hasan already retired from T20Is, Bangladesh will need to find a new generation of players to retain the mantle of an all-time great.
Squads:
India squad:
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav
Bangladesh squad:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India and Bangladesh first T20Is will be available on Sports 18 network and will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India and Bangladesh have faced each other 13 times in T20Is, with India winning 12 matches and Bangladesh winning one match.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: The live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I can watched via Sports 18 channel. For those wanting to stream the clash can head over to JioCinema cinema app from 7pm onwards on Sunday.