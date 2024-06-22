India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Will India continue its winning streak?

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: After defeating Afghanistan in the first Super match by 47 runs on 20 June at Barbados, Rohit Sharma-led India will face Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh for the second Super match in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda's Saint George on 22 June.
With Indian cricket team seeking to win the game to seal its berth for the semi-final, it a do-and-die match for Bangladesh as they lost their pervious Super 8 encounter with Australia by 28 runs.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Head to Head:
India have faced Bangladesh in 13 T20 matches, where India secured victory in 12 matches, while Bangladesh won one match. On the contrary, in T20 World Cup tournaments, India have won all the four matches.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.
India vs Bangladesh Live: Weather forecast:
India vs Bangladesh Live: According to Accuweather, there are chances of thunderstorms between 10 and 11 AM (Local time -- 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm IST), with the probability of rain being between 46 and 51 percent. However, a washout in Antigua can be ruled out.