ThEight-time champions India will be eyeing a ninth title when they take on defending champions Bangladesh in the 2024 U-19 Asia Cup final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The India vs Bangladesh summit clash starts on 10:30 AM IST. India are coming into the final after beating Sri Lanka in the semifinal on Friday while Bangladesh got better of Pakistan in another last-four clash.

Having lost the campaign opener to Pakistan, India have been on a roll, beating all their opponents by large margins, including the seven-wicket semifinal win over the Lankans with 28 overs to spare. India defeated Japan by 211 runs before thumping United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 10 wickets.

Like India, Bangladesh too finished second in Group A with two wins from three games. Bangladesh defeated Nepal and Afghanistan with their only loss coming against Sri Lanka.

For India, the opening pair of Ayush Mhatre and 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi have done the bulk of the scoring, with 175 and 167 runs, respectively, from the four matches they have played.

For Bangladesh, it has been their bowling attack that has proven lethal, with Mohammad Al Fahad currently leading the wicket-takers' tally with 10 wickets, followed by Mohammad Iqbal Hasan Emon, who has the same number of wickets.

Certainly, it will be a clash between India’s exciting batting order and Bangladesh’s robust bowling line-up, with Bangladesh having outdone India in the last edition of the tournament.

IND vs BAN U-19 Asia Cup final live streaming details When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh U-19 Asia Cup final? The India vs Bangladesh final clash will begin at 10:30 AM IST at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Bangladesh final? Sony Sports network are the official broadcasters of U-19 Asia Cup. The India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Asia Cup final will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi).