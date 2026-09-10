India vs Bangladesh live streaming: When & where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final, H2H, probable XIs

An unbeaten Team India will take on Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Thursday. India enters the knockout stage unbeaten after finishing top of Group A.
Harmanpreet Kaur's side opened the tournament with a 94-run victory over Thailand before defeating Hong Kong by 137 runs. India then beat Pakistan by seven wickets after bowling them out for 55, their lowest total in women's T20I cricket.
Smriti Mandhana has been one of India's leading contributors during the tournament. She scored 124 off 64 balls against Hong Kong, an innings that took her past Mithali Raj's tally of 10,868 international runs.
Mandhana also became the leading century-maker in women's international cricket with her 18th hundred.
Bangladesh secured their semi-final place by beating the United Arab Emirates by 34 runs on Tuesday. After being restricted to 103/7, Bangladesh dismissed the UAE for 69/9. Rabeya Khan took 3/14, while Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter claimed two wickets each. Sharmin Akter was Bangladesh's top scorer with 38.
India and Bangladesh have played in 24 matches in women's T20Is. The Women in Blue hold a superior record, with 21 wins and just three losses.
The last time these two teams played each other was during the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, when India clinched a five-wicket win in a group-stage match at Old Trafford.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were restricted to 136/8, with Radha Yadav being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/28.
Shafali Verma was named the Player of the Match for her knock of 53, which helped India chase down a total of 137 in 16.5 overs, with five wickets to spare.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani
Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana Joty (c/wk), Sharmin Akter Supta, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter
Fans in India can watch the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final between India and Bangladesh on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website on a subscription basis.