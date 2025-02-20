Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Champions in 2013, the Indian cricket team would be aiming to revive its lost glory when they open their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. The Men in Blue had finished runners-up in the last edition to Pakistan.
While India are missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah due to injury, Bangladesh will be without star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently banned from bowling by the ICC for reported action.
However, India will not like to leave anything to chance as Bangladesh has proved to be the proverbial banana peel for them in the past in global events. The good news for India is the return of forms of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who had a lean patch in 2024 with bat.
The India vs Bangladesh match in ICC Champions Trophy will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on February 20. The IND vs BAN match starts at 2:30 PM IST.
JioHotstar is the official streaming partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Live streaming of the IND vs BAN encounter will be available on JioHotstar from 2:30 PM IST.
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu,Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports Khel, Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh match.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana
