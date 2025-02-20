India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Where & How to Watch IND VS BAN, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Online

Champions in 2013, the Indian cricket team would be aiming to revive its lost glory when they open their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. The Men in Blue had finished runners-up in the last edition to Pakistan.

While India are missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah due to injury, Bangladesh will be without star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently banned from bowling by the ICC for reported action.

However, India will not like to leave anything to chance as Bangladesh has proved to be the proverbial banana peel for them in the past in global events. The good news for India is the return of forms of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who had a lean patch in 2024 with bat.

IND vs BAN match timings & venue details The India vs Bangladesh match in ICC Champions Trophy will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on February 20. The IND vs BAN match starts at 2:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh on mobile? JioHotstar is the official streaming partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Live streaming of the IND vs BAN encounter will be available on JioHotstar from 2:30 PM IST.

India vs Bangladesh live telecast details Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu,Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports Khel, Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh match.

IND vs BAN streaming platforms by country Pakistan - PTV and Ten Sports, live streaming on Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA - CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, live streaming on STARZPLAY

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada - WillowTV, live streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app

Caribbean - ESPNCaribbean on TV, live streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia - PrimeVideo with coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories - SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan - ATN

Sri Lanka - Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa India vs Bangladesh predicted XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

